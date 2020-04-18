'Her teeth are like Kalnemi rakshas from Ramayan': Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor trolled for plastic surgeries

Sibling duo Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor are back at headlining with their ‘glow up’ post puberty, which hasn’t impressed netizens, courtesy their throwback picture that has gone viral in no time.
Celebrity photographer Dabbo Ratnani, shared a frame from his archives featuring Boney, late Sridevi, Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor. "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless", he captioned the image.
Social media users have pointed out that the girls have had a number of plastic surgeries to enhance their looks, and look nothing like they do today.
The features in question are Janhvi’s nose and lips, whereas Khushi has faced criticism for her teeth.
One user wrote, "Bhai ye kya zehar daal diya. Tum khushi ko launch nahi hone doge", while another commented, "Khushi ke dant ramayan main jo KALANEMI RAKSHAS hota hai uske jaise hai lambe lambe".
"Khusi might have scratched her father’s bald head her teeth are freaking useful when he feels itchy", added another one.
Janhvi and Khushi have been spending their isolation period together amid the coronavirus lockdown. From styling each other’s hair to painting together, the adorable sibling duo has been sharing glimpses of their quarantine diaries where they are seen making the most of their time.
Earlier, the duo took the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ challenge and spilled the beans on who's likely to have kids first and to get married. The sisters played the fun challenge and also agreed that Khushi is the most stylish of the two, while Janhvi is the funniest.
Janhvi made her debut with “Dhadak” in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in Netflix’s “Ghost Stories”. On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfzana" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".
