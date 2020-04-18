'Her teeth are like Kalnemi rakshas from Ramayan': Janvhi and Khushi Kapoor trolled for plastic surgeries

Janhvi and Khushi have been spending their isolation period together amid the coronavirus lockdown. From styling each other’s hair to painting together, the adorable sibling duo has been sharing glimpses of their quarantine diaries where they are seen making the most of their time.

Earlier, the duo took the ‘Who Is The Most Likely’ challenge and spilled the beans on who's likely to have kids first and to get married. The sisters played the fun challenge and also agreed that Khushi is the most stylish of the two, while Janhvi is the funniest.

Janhvi made her debut with “Dhadak” in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter. She was last seen in Netflix’s “Ghost Stories”. On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfzana" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".