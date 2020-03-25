Hema Malini, Urmila Matondkar urge fans to celebrate Navratri at home

As Navratri begins from today, veteran actors Hema Malini and Urmila Matondkar urged people to stay at home and celebrate the nine-day long festival with their loved ones as the coronavirus continues to spread.

In a Wednesday morning Tweet, BJP lawmaker wrote, "Auspicious Gudi Padwa, Ugadi & Cheti Chand! Let us celebrate with our loved ones & observe the Navratras safely at home."