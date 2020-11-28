Hema Malini turns grandmother for the fourth time as daughter Ahana gives birth to twins

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol Vohra welcomed twin baby girls on November 26, making the ‘Dream Girl’ star a grandmother for the fourth time.

Hema is already a grandma to Esha Deol’s daughters Radhya and Miraya, and Ahana’s son Darien.

Sharing the news on Instagram Ahana wrote, "Some miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea."