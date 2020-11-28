Hema Malini turns grandmother for the fourth time as daughter Ahana gives birth to twins

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter Ahana Deol Vohra welcomed twin baby girls on November 26, making the ‘Dream Girl’ star a grandmother for the fourth time.
Hema is already a grandma to Esha Deol’s daughters Radhya and Miraya, and Ahana’s son Darien.
Sharing the news on Instagram Ahana wrote, "Some miracles come in pairs. We are blessed to announce the arrival of our twin girls, Astraia and Adea."
Ahana married Vaibhav Vohra in 2014. The couple welcomed their firstborn in 2015.
On work front, Ahana has worked mostly off-screen. She assisted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the 2009 film 'Guzaarish' starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
