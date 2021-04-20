Hema Malini prays for well-being of those affected by COVID-19

Amid the raging second wave of the novel coronavirus, veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Tuesday prayed for the safety and the well-being of all those affected by COVID-19.

She also urged people to follow all the guidelines and requested everyone to stay home.

The 72-year-old actor took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Praying that all struck by Covid come out of it safe. Hoping that all of you are following Covid rules - Mask, Social distancing, Sanitising and washing hands often. Stay at home, stay safe."