Hema Malini mourns the demise of eminent dance critic Sunil Kothari

New Delhi: Senior actor and BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday expressed sorrow over the demise of eminent dance historian and critic Sunil Kothari.

The 'Sholay' actor who is also an ace classical dancer, took to Twitter to condole the demise of the noted dance critic.

She also shared how Kothari has encouraged her in the initial stage of her dance career.

"Sunil Kothari, eminent dance critic has passed away. He was one of those who encouraged me in the initial stage of my career," Hema Malini wrote on Twitter.