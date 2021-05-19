Hema Malini installs oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura to help tackle COVID-19 crisis

The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood- Hema Malini, on Wednesday installed oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The veteran actor who serves as the Lok Sabha representative for the Mathura constituency took to Twitter handle to inform that she had installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura to help Braj residents.

Sharing further details, she wrote, "braj vaasiyon ki seva ke lie janpad mathura mein 7 oxygen enhancer machine sthaapit karva kar main apne aap ko dhanye mehasoos kar rahi hoon. Sheeghr hi janpad mathura mein aur oxygen enhancer machine grameen kshetra ke braj vaasiyon ke lie samarpit kar rahi hoon, Is tarah janpad mein lagbhag 60 oxygen bed aur uplabdh ho jaenge. (I feel blessed to have installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents. I will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural area in Mathura district very soon, this way 60 more oxygen beds will be available there.)"