Hema Malini, Bobby Deol dig out throwback pics with Dharmendra on his 85th birthday

Actors Hema Malini and Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol's 85th birthday with priceless throwback pictures.
The 'Soldier,' actor took to Twitter to share a monochrome throwback picture of himself with the 'Sholay,' actor.
The picture sees a young Bobby seated on Dharmendra's lap and kissing his cheeks. Both are seen wearing shirts of the same print in the picture.
"Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.
On the other hand, the actor’s wife and politician Hema Malini also took to Twitter to share unseen pictures and wrote, “Today we celebrate Dharamji’s birthday.It is the love and affection of u fans who still watch and appreciate our movies that we remain fresh in your memories. This is what keeps us going and we need ur blessings for ths togetherness to last. Thank u for all the love.”
In a subsequent post she wrote, "Yesteryear and now. Your respect, blessings and love have kept us together all these years."
On work front, three generations of Dharmendra’s family -- his sons Sunny, Bobby and grandson Karan -- will be starring in the sequel to his much-loved film “Apne”.
Directed by Anil Sharma, the second installment of the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut.
The film will go on floors in March 2021 and will release around Diwali 2021.
The film that revolves around the importance of family bonds, 'Apne,' is a sports drama that was released in 2007. It starred Dharmendra Deol, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shilpa Shetty and Katrina Kaif.
Post "Apne", Dharmendra, Sunny and Bobby reunited for the comedy "Yamla Pagla Deewana" in 2011.
The trio featured in two more films of the franchise, "Yamla Pagla Deewana 2" (2013) and "Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se" in 2018.