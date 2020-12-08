Hema Malini, Bobby Deol dig out throwback pics with Dharmendra on his 85th birthday

Actors Hema Malini and Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol's 85th birthday with priceless throwback pictures.

The 'Soldier,' actor took to Twitter to share a monochrome throwback picture of himself with the 'Sholay,' actor.

The picture sees a young Bobby seated on Dharmendra's lap and kissing his cheeks. Both are seen wearing shirts of the same print in the picture.

"Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.