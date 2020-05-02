Hema Malini and Dharmendra thank fans for wedding anniversary wishes

Hema and Dharmendra fell in love in the year 1970, on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur. They have two sons, Sunny and Bobby, renowned actors in Bollywood.

Back then, Hema’s father opposed his daughter being with a married man. Not to mention, the actress's mother Jaya Chakravarthy had allegedly convinced her to tie the knot with actor Jeetendra.

Pressurizing Hema, her family arranged for a hush-hush wedding with Jeetendra at their Chennai residence. At that time, Jeetendra was dating Shobha Sippy, an airhostess. However, the news of the secret wedding got leaked in a daily. As soon as he read it, Dharmendra contacted Shobha and the two landed in Chennai. An inebriated Dharmendra reportedly broke into the wedding venue with Shobha. Despite the efforts of Hema's parents to carry on with the wedding, she backed out after meeting Dharmendra.

Acting upon it, Dharmendra changed his religion to Islam to tie the knot with Hema. Their nikah was kept secret as later they again got married in Iyengar style as Hema belongs to Iyengar family.