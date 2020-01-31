Helmet kidhar hai? Ileana D’Cruz schools paparazzi over road safety, watch video

Bollywood beauty Ileana D’cruz who has returned to films after a long hiatus was spotted on Thursday night after an event. As the paparazzi flocked around her for their routine, she questioned one of the shutterbugs for not wearing a helmet.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Ileana can be seen moving toward her car when she spotted a camera person getting on his motorcycle without a helmet. She asks him, “Helmer kidhar hai? (Where is your helmet)”, to which the pap says it’s there, but later mentions that he’s traveling nearby so didn’t carry it.