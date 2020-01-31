Helmet kidhar hai? Ileana D’Cruz schools paparazzi over road safety, watch video

Bollywood beauty Ileana D’cruz who has returned to films after a long hiatus was spotted on Thursday night after an event. As the paparazzi flocked around her for their routine, she questioned one of the shutterbugs for not wearing a helmet.
In a video shared by Viral Bhayani, Ileana can be seen moving toward her car when she spotted a camera person getting on his motorcycle without a helmet. She asks him, “Helmer kidhar hai? (Where is your helmet)”, to which the pap says it’s there, but later mentions that he’s traveling nearby so didn’t carry it.
The 33-year-old was in the news for her breakup to long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. After staying overseas with Andrew, Ileana has returned to India to work fulltime. However, her Instagram also gives fans a sneak peek into her exotic vacations that are simply envious.
On work front, Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, and Kriti Kharbanda. She will next be seen in The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan and Lekha Prajapati.
