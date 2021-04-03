Helmet: Aparshakti Khurana's film on condoms gets U/A certification

Mumbai: Aparshakti Khurana and Pranutan Behl's upcoming comedy "Helmet", which highlights societal taboo around condoms, has been given U/A certification by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

"Helmet" is a satire on the ground reality in the country, where people feel awkward while buying and talking about condoms. The film tries to highlight the message in a funny manner without being preachy.

"We are extremely happy to get such encouraging feedback from the censor board. I did wonder how they would react to this topic, but our intention was always to make an entertaining film. Their feedback is a testimony to the fact the Helmet will be one of the most relevant films in today's time and will be enjoyed by the family audiences. In the past, no film has ever been made on this topic and we are hoping audiences will have a great laugh watching this satirical drama," said producer Dino Morea.

Debutant director Satram Ramani added: "I am deeply humbled by the feedback that we have received for Helmet and we can't wait for the audiences to see this film. We have made this film keeping the family audience in mind and this (U/A certification) will ensure that a wider audience will be able to watch it. As a debutant director, this makes my journey with Helmet more special."

"Helmet" is Aparshakti's first film as a lead actor and he is paired opposite the late Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl. The film also features Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma in pivotal roles.