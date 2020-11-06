'Hello world, meet our son': Amrita Rao, RJ Anmol share picture of their new born, reveal his name

Actor Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol, who became parents to a baby boy earlier this week, have shared a picture of their new born on social media and revealed his name. The couple has named their son Veer.

Radio Jockey Anmol took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of the bbay's hand and wrote, "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer. He is looking at his 1st BroFist from YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings. Amrita Rao RJ Anmol."

The 'Vivaah' actress also shared the same picture on her handle.

Check it out here: