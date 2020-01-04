Hello, Mamacita: Alia Bhatt flaunts her off-season chic look

Alia Bhatt sets the internet ablaze with her new off-season summer look on Saturday morning. Though the nation is witnessing one of the chilliest winters this season, Alia seems to be unfazed by the weather and goes on to flaunt her curves in a semi-casual avatar.

The actor shared a picture on Instagram post returning from her vacation where she can be seen in a square-striped top and trousers. She sports heart-shaped shades with a tight high bun and minimal makeup. She captioned the picture as, "Summer-ian mamacita. Wearing @summersomewhereshop "

The huge fan followers of the actor showered their love and praise for her chic and against the flow look. As a result, the picture has been garnered with a whopping 8 lacs thumbs-ups within the first three hours of the post.

Alia came back to Mumbai on Friday late night and the first thing that she did to freshen her mood was to post this dashing picture of herself.