Hello Gorgeous! Anushka Sharma stuns in a floral Sabyasachi saree

Anushka Sharma has recently returned from Europe and has been laying low on social media for quite some time now. She recently posted a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and they have all our hearts! Looking her ethnic best, Anushka Sharma’s latest look is all you need to see to make your Sunday even better.

She was dressed in a pastel green floral printed saree by Sabyasachi with intricately designed golden lace on the borders. She paired her look with minimal makeup, a messy bun and massive multi-colored kundan earrings from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection. Her look was styled by Alia Al Rufai and the pastel tones couldn’t have looked better!