Hello Chulbul Pandey! Salman Khan drops new teaser for ‘Dabangg 3’

Salman Khan who recently treated his fans with Dabangg 3 motion poster, recently dropped a new teaser of the upcoming sequel. The video is all about everyone’s most favourite character Chulbul Pandey and Salman’s fans are loving their Bhai back in ‘Chulbul’ avatar.
Salman shared a video on his Twitter handle with caption, “Hello! My name is Chulbul Pandey. Nice to meet you! #Dabangg3WithChulbulPandey”
In a 53 seconds video Salman Khan gave some glimpse of his character and kick started promotions for ‘Dabangg 3’. He said in video, ''Kamal Karte ho Pandey ji. Jab Chulbul Pandey se jude hai pure India ke emotions, toh Salman Khan kyu Karenge Dabangg ke promotions..? Picture hamari, poster hamara toh promote bhi toh hum hi karenge na! Aaj se leke 20 December tak aur uske baad bhi swagat toh karo hamara'' and he ended video on a sarcastic laugh in Chulbul Pandey’s style.
Dabangg 3 will release in theatres on December 20. The movie is helmed by Prabhu Deva, and will also feature Dabangg actress Sonakshi Sinha and debutante Saiee, daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, who was also a part of Dabangg, as Sonakshi’s father.
