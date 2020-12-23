Held for flouting night curfew, Sussanne Khan says reports on 'arrest' are 'incorrect and irresponsible'

Thirty-four persons including cricketer Suresh Raina and Bollywood celebrity Sussanne Khan were held after a raid at a posh club near the Mumbai airport on Tuesday for violating social distancing norms, police said.

Thirteen women who were among those held were allowed to leave after being served notices while the men were shown as arrested and granted bail later, police said.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan, issued a clarification after reports in the media stated that she was also among the lot that was arrested.

Taking to Instagram, Sussanne wrote, “Last night I was at a close friend's birthday dinner & a few of us extended to the Dragon Fly club at JW Marriot, Sahar. At 2.30 am the authorities entered the club. Whilst the club management and the authorities were sorting things out, all the guests present were asked to wait for a period of three hours. We were finally allowed to leave at 6 am. Therefore, the speculation by parts of the media that there were arrests made are completely incorrect and also irresponsible.”

“I fail to understand why we were made to wait or what the issue was with the authorities and the club. I am setting the record straight with this statement. I have utmost regard & respect for the Mumbai Police and for all their selfless efforts in keeping us Mumbaikars safe. Without their constant vigilance for public welfare, we would not feel safe,” she added.