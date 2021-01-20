'Heights of extreme nationalism': Kangana trolled for ranting about her 'temporarily restricted' Twitter account

On Wednesday, actress Kangana Ranaut took to her verified Twitter handle to share that her account got 'temporarily restricted.' And, the actress, who's been making headlines more for her tweets than for her upcoming films, has once again left netizens irked.
Known for not mincing her words, the 'Queen' actress tagged CEO of Twitter Inc. Jack Dorsey and wrote, "Librus cried to their chacha @jack and got my account temporarily restricted, they are threatening me mera account/virtual identity kabhi bhi desh keliye shaheed ho sakti hai,magar my reloaded desh bhakt version will reappear through my movies. Tumhara jeena dushwar karke rahungi."
The tweet triggered some hilarious reactions and a few netizens also took to the micro-blogging site to troll the actress.
A user wrote, "Yes pls get off Twitter & make pointless movies that no one will watch but will be declared a hit in that delusional world of yours."
Another commented, "I would like GOI to felicitate such account wo gets martyr for fighting against liberals and give an amount of about 1 crore slaps and shoes to such person."
Check out the reactions here:
On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently shooting her forthcoming film ‘Dhaakad,’ which will release on October 1, 2021 in theatres. Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta will be seen sharing screen space with Ranaut.
Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', an upcoming bilingual biopic of late Jayalalithaa.
The film will trace the journey of the late leader from silver screen to politics. It is directed by AL Vijay, and also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo and Bhagyashree.
The actress also has 'Tejas' in her kitty.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)