‘Height of vulgarity’: Sonam Kapoor trolled for quirky outfit in latest Instagram post

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor isn’t new to the constant trolling and hate she is subjected to on social media.
Recently, the actress collaborated with Harper's Bazaar India magazine's 12th-anniversary issue to play the ultimate muse in the freshest styles of the season.
However, among all of her bespoke looks, the one that raised brows was the quirky ensemble by Maison Schiaparelli.
Trolls criticized Sonam’s look in a Silk Duchess Satin Dress and over the top sunglasses.
One user wrote, “What are u up to Sonam Kapoor... height of vulgarity.”
“Looks quirky.....it seems u belong to extraterrestrial world,” added another.
Check out the comments below.
In an earlier interview, Sonam had said that she never intends to dress up for others because her style statement is all about her individuality and self-expression.
"I realised I don't care and just did what I wanted to do, because of my upbringing. I did what I felt like doing. I think that's what girls and boys should be able to do. Nobody should be giving you permission. My style statement if there is one of me being a complete individual. I like being myself and expressing myself. I don't believe in dressing for others or dressing for someone's opinion, it's just for myself, my individuality, my self-expression," she told IANS.
The actress has played a girl next door in films such as "Saawariya", "Delhi-6", "Raanjhanaa", and "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", and she is also known for her sense of high fashion in her public appearance.
On work front, Sonam wrapped up shooting of the upcoming thriller, "Blind".
Sonam will be seen in the role of a blind person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh and directed by Shome Makhija.
The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey.
The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that released in 2011.
