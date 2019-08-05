Heaven is burning and we silently weep: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reacts to Article 370 scrapping

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in wake of the ongoing events in Kashmir penned a note in with the hashtag, I stand with Kashmir. The actress took to her social media account to show solidarity towards everyone affected by the situation in the former state.
She wrote, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds”
Indian Government as of today has scrapped the Article 370 of the Constitution and has regarded Jammu and Kashmir as a Union territory of India. Article 370 of the Constitution gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of India from buying land in the state.
Mahira Khan’s shared the tweet in reaction to the escalating tensions in Kashmir. Before the deceleration many troops were being deployed. Reports suggest the former CMs of Jammu & Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, have been put under house arrest. The government has reportedly imposed Section 144 and Internet services have also been suspended.
