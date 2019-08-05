Heaven is burning and we silently weep: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan reacts to Article 370 scrapping

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan in wake of the ongoing events in Kashmir penned a note in with the hashtag, I stand with Kashmir. The actress took to her social media account to show solidarity towards everyone affected by the situation in the former state.

She wrote, “Have we conveniently blocked what we don’t want to address? This is beyond lines drawn on sand, it’s about innocent lives being lost! Heaven is burning and we silently weep. #Istandwithkashmir #kashmirbleeds”