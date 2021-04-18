'Heartbreaking to see COVID-19 pandemic taking over our lives yet again': Madhuri Dixit Nene

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit Nene on Sunday reacted to the current situation of the Covid-19 pandemic which has badly affected India in its ongoing second wave.

Taking to Twitter, the actress called the effect of the pandemic heartbreaking and expressed gratitude to frontline workers for their service at the nation's hour of crisis.

"It's heartbreaking to see the pandemic taking over our lives yet again. We can only get through this with each other's support. Requesting you all to follow the guidelines and take care of your loved ones. My humble gratitude to our frontline workers for their selfless service," Madhuri tweeted.