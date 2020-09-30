‘He will have some great hacks’: Bhumi Pednekar thinks Ranveer Singh would make for a good ‘sex upchaar doctor’

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release, "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare” featuring Konkona Sen, said that Ranveer Singh’s alternate career could be a ‘sexologist’.

Bhumi, who appeared on Neha Dhupia’s podcast No Filter Neha, was asked to suggest an actor who would make for a good “sex upchaar doctor”. The actress quipped by taking Singh’s name and said, "I think he will have some great hacks.”

Pednekar further went on to add how she was present with Singh during the auditions for “Band Baaja Baaraat.”

She said, "I’m actually in the audition, it’s on YouTube."

Speaking about her auditions, Bhumi said, "It was great fun yaar, his energy was just amazing, I was blown away. I was so intimidated by him because I was like, my god what a fantastic actor and what energy. From whatever I’ve heard from Shanoo he is as authentic as it gets."

Bhumi made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with "Dum Laga Ke Haisha". She was later seen in films like "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", "Lust Stories", "Sonchiriya", "Saand Ki Aankh", and "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

Pednekar will next be seen in the film "Durgavati". It is a horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, based on his own 2018 Telugu film "Bhaagamathie". Bhumi stars as an IAS officer, a role essayed by Anushka Shetty in the original version.

The film is produced by Akshay Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, and Vikram Malhotra.