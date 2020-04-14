'He will get it if he stays here': Shriya Saran shares experience at hospital in Spain after husband developed COVID-19 symptoms

'Drishyam' actress Shriya Saran, who has been living in Spain, revealed that her husband Andrei Koshcheev was averted by the doctors despite having COVID-19 symptoms. Andrei had fever and dry cough, however, was advised by the doctors to stay at home.

After tying the knot with her longtime beau Andrei Koscheev in 2018, Shriya Saran moved to Barcelona, Spain. Spain has been one of the worst-affected countries by the outbreak, with 170,099 cases and 17,756 deaths. Shriya on Tuesday in told an entertainment portal that after her husband developed the COVID-19 symptoms, she had rushed to the hospital. However, the doctors had urged the couple to leave.

"Andrei began to develop a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. ‘Chances are that even if he doesn’t have Covid-19, he will get it if he stays here,’ the doctors told us. So we decided to go home and self-isolate ourselves and get treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and maintained a safe distance from each other. Thankfully, he’s feeling better now, so I hope the worst is behind us," she told TOI.

The actress also shared her experience in the country and revealed that it was her second wedding anniversary, when they realized the 'seriousness' of the situation. Speaking about the coronavirus lockdown in Spain, Shriya said that she and her husband were stopped by the cops as there's a rule that only one person is allowed to step out if it's 'unavoidable'.