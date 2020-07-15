'He was there at the oath-taking ceremony': Roopa Gnaguly asks why Sushant was not a part of Bollywood's meet with PM Modi

Veteran actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly is among the others who've been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 'Mahabharat' actress on Tuesday highlighted that although the 'Kai Po Che' actor was invited for the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narenda Modi, he was not invited by Bollywood in another meet in 2019.
In the pictures that were shared by the BJP MP, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen seated beside Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma. In the other picture, the late actor can be been posing for a picture with Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Abhishek Kapoor and Aanand L Rai.
Sharing pictures from PM Modi's 2019 swearing-in ceremony, she wrote, "Our Hon'ble PM is always interested in meeting #brilliant #futuristic minds. This is a footage of his oath taking ceremony where #sushant is present."
She further wrote, "One must know that the Invitees for the swearing-in of our Hon'ble PM for the oath taking day is drawn up by @PMOIndia Thank you for having our #brilliant #humble and #positive #SushanthSinghRajput there"
"#sushant was present in the Oath Taking ceremony of our Hon'ble PM. However, he is not present in photographs of the meetings that happened before ,around December 2018?Was he there in these meetings?Who drew up these lists before?," Roopa Ganguly added in another tweet.
For the unversed, Bollywood’s young brigade’s 2019 meeting with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi went viral because of the star-studded selfies. The famous meeting of the Bollywood clan with India’s PM was held by Modi to discuss the impact of cinema on Indian culture. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar were invited for the meeting. Apart from actors, film fraternity people like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Rohit Shetty and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari were also a part of the meet.
Karan Johar had hired a private plane which took the entire team of actors, directors and producers to meet Prime Minister Modi in Delhi and brought them back.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)