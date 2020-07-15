'He was there at the oath-taking ceremony': Roopa Gnaguly asks why Sushant was not a part of Bollywood's meet with PM Modi

Veteran actress and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly is among the others who've been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The 'Mahabharat' actress on Tuesday highlighted that although the 'Kai Po Che' actor was invited for the oath ceremony of Prime Minister Narenda Modi, he was not invited by Bollywood in another meet in 2019.

In the pictures that were shared by the BJP MP, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen seated beside Karan Johar and Kapil Sharma. In the other picture, the late actor can be been posing for a picture with Rajinikanth, Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Abhishek Kapoor and Aanand L Rai.

Sharing pictures from PM Modi's 2019 swearing-in ceremony, she wrote, "Our Hon'ble PM is always interested in meeting #brilliant #futuristic minds. This is a footage of his oath taking ceremony where #sushant is present."