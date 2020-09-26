'He should have invited farmers too': Javed Akhtar's jibe at news channels highlighting Karan Johar's party video

Mumbai: Veteran poet, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Friday took a jibe at news television channels that have been highlighting a house party organised by Karan Johar last year. A video of the party has gone viral on social media.

Akhtar tweeted from his verified account, noting how television channels were more concerned about Johar's house party of last year instead of talking about the controversial farm Bills passed recently by Parliament.

"If Karan johar had invited some farmers too for his party, life would have been easier for our TV channels. They would not have had to choose between farmers protest and Karan's party! It seems that Karan's do is the second most favourite PARTY of our channels," Akhtar tweeted.