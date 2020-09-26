'He is crying': Poonam Pandey to take back assault case against husband Sam Bombay

Bollywood model and actor Poonam Pandey, who had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Bombay at South Goa's Canacona police station, is reportedly taking back the case because 'he is crying.'

In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, which was filed on Tuesday, Pandey had alleged that the accused Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), her spouse, had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute".

In an interview with Spotboye, on Saturday, Poonam spoke about the abusive relationship and also revealed the details of the incident. The actor said that the hotel staff had called the cops after hearing noises from their room. She said, "My face was swollen. I had marks on my body and they could see everything. They decided to take the action and of course I was very much angry because it was happening with me continuously and in that anger I took that legal action against him."

The actor, who's still in Goa with Sam, however said that she has to take the complaint back because 'he is just crying in front of me'. She said, "Every time he just beat me up and later starts crying saying sorry. This time also he did the same and promised it will not happen again and I will treat you good. But this is something he keeps doing always. Because of him I got a brain hemorrhage. "

The duo were married on September 10 this year and both are on a visit to Goa on a holiday.

Following the FIR, Sam was arrested but released on Wednesday.