'He is a little weak but otherwise alright': Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's health update

Mumbai: Dilip Kumar is a little weak but is otherwise alright, veteran actor Saira Banu said on Monday about her legendary husband who turns 98 later this week.

On November 26, she had shared a photograph on Twitter in which the actor is dressed in his trademark white kurta and a 'kani' shawl and is looking at the camera with a smile.

"He has little weakness, otherwise he is alright. He is ok that way," Banu, 76, told PTI on Monday.

As concerns mounted about the actor's health, she downplayed reports in a section of the media about the actor's immunity.

"His immunity isn't low. I never said his immunity was low," she added.

In March, Kumar shared a health update on Twitter, saying he and Banu were under "complete isolation" and in quarantine as precautionary measures against COVID-19.

A week before that, Banu had revealed Kumar was recuperating from a "severe backache" The cinema icon's two younger brothers, Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) died due to COVID-19 in August and September, respectively.

Kumar, who turns 98 on Friday, made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944 and was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.