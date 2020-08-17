'He hasn't passed away yet': ‘Marjaavaan' director Milap Zaveri after announcing Nishikant Kamat's demise

‘Marjaavaan' director Milap Zaveri took to Twitter stating that filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, best known for his movies "Mumbai Meri Jaan", "Drishyam" and "Madaari", had died.

“Heartbreaking news that Nishikant Kamat passed away. He judged My 1st play ever in Jaihind College where he awarded me best actor and writer. He was gonna direct “Sanak” written by @shiekhspear and me, starring @juniorbachchan Sadly the film didn’t happen. Will miss him,” wrote Zaveri.

Later, he clarified his own tweet and wrote, “Just spoke to someone who is with Nishikant in the hospital right now. He hasn’t passed away yet. Yes he is v critical and fighting life and death. But he is still alive.”