'He fathered me': Ali Fazal's grandfather passes away, actor pens heartbreaking note

Actor Ali Fazal paid a tribute to his grandfather who passed away on Saturday.

The Mirzapur actor mourned the loss of his grandfather on social media and penned a heartfelt note. He revealed that it was his Nana who smothered him with love and took care of him when his father was out somewhere in the Middle East.

He said that his grandfather was a father figure to him and that he was devastated by the loss.

Sharing his bond with his grandfather, Ali shared a few pictures on his Instagram account and wrote, "He Fathered me. Took me in from when i can remember because my parents were living separate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middle east, its Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko. Less than a year of his daughter-my mother leaving. I suppose this is The Will."

"So many are suffering across the country so we can too. Rightfully so. But its fkin broken me today...again. And as i bid him farewell, i say goodbye to another version of me again. In the quantum observatory this is yet another of another heh. He wanted me to crack a joke on his funeral he had said once. “Koi lateefa sunaa dena, i dont like morbid” . So today i left a small chit in the grave that said - “ Say cheese “ . Was an inside joke - quite literally now. But yea. Gustaakhi maaf (sic)," he added.