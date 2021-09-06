'He cooks wonderfully; has become a good cat parent': Richa Chadha on moving in with Ali Fazal

Actor Richa Chadha recently talked about how things have been after her boyfriend, actor Ali Fazal, and she moved in together last November.

Ali and Richa have been dating for a few years now. The two had planned to get married last year but due to the pandemic, they postponed their plans.

The couple had reportedly made their relationship official in 2016.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Richa opened up about her relationship with Ali and said they are really good friends. She said they started as friends and with conversations about literature, theatre, their common passions, music and poetry, because of which their base is very strong.

The actress said that now that they have started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on her alone to be taking care of the house or household things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber.

Richa said that during the lockdown, they divided the chores of the house between them.

She further stated that Ali cooks wonderfully and also keeps the house wonderfully, adding that he has become a good cat parent which matters to her a lot.

Basically, they are there for each other in complete sense. According to her, they have a fulfilling and deep relationship with each other and it is nothing short of a miracle that she has found someone so great.

Richa and Ali have worked together in 'Fukrey' and 'Fukrey Returns'. The duo will be collaborating again for the third installment of the franchise.

In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:58 AM IST