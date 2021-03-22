'He chose his career and moved on': Ankita Lokhande finally opens up on breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actress Ankita Lokhande often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in June last year.

However, many fans of the late actor seem to never run out of reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita has moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. He was 34. The investigation of Sushant's death is still on.

Ankita and Sushant dated for almost six years and called it quits in 2016. They met on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's television show "Pavitra Rishta".

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita opened up on her breakup and also addressed social media trolling post Sushant’s demise.

She said, “People are saying to me today ‘you broke up with Sushant’. I ask them ‘how do you know?’ I am not blaming anyone here but Sushant made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career and he chose his career and moved on.”

In 2019, Ankita confirmed her relationship with Vicky Jain. It was during this time that reports of Sushant dating actress Rhea Chakraborty also surfaced in the media.

In 2020, Ankita shared a heartfelt post for Vicky praising him for his qualities, and a note of apology too.

"I can't find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is, I'm grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations," Ankita wrote.

"And I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don't deserve at all. Words fall short but this bond is amazing. I love you,", she added.