'He choked me...": After 14 days of marriage, Poonam Pandey, 29, to call it quits with 46-yr-old Sam Bombay

Poonam, who had been in a relationship with Sam for three years told in an interview with E Times that she was in an “abusive relationship” since the beginning and that she would now end their marriage after merely 14 days of tying the knot.

She said that the two had an argument, which escalated and Sam began hitting her. Poonam claimed that Sam choked her, punched her in the face, pulled her hair, banged her head against the corner of the bed, pinned her down and assaulted her.

She added that she thought she was going to die.