'He choked me...": After 14 days of marriage, Poonam Pandey, 29, to call it quits with 46-yr-old Sam Bombay

Bollywood actress Poonam Pandey (29) on Tuesday filed an FIR against her husband Sam Ahmed Bombay at South Goa's Canacona police station.
In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress has alleged that the accused Sam Ahmed Bombay (46), her spouse, had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute".
Following the FIR, Sam was arrested but released on bail yesterday.
Poonam, who had been in a relationship with Sam for three years told in an interview with E Times that she was in an “abusive relationship” since the beginning and that she would now end their marriage after merely 14 days of tying the knot.
She said that the two had an argument, which escalated and Sam began hitting her. Poonam claimed that Sam choked her, punched her in the face, pulled her hair, banged her head against the corner of the bed, pinned her down and assaulted her.
She added that she thought she was going to die.
Pandey told the entertainment portal that she managed to break free and ran out of the room, after which the hotel staff called the cops and took Sam away. Following this she filed a complaint against him which led to his arrest.
Poonam added that she does not intend to go back and wants to have a fresh start. She said it is high time for her to “move on”.
The duo was married on September 10 this year and travelled to Goa for their honeymoon.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)