'He asked her to take off her top and bra: Jiah Khan's sister accuses Sajid Khan of sexual harassment

Last week, BBC came out with a three-part docuseries on late actress Jiah Khan titled ‘Death In Bollywood’. The series has only been released in the United Kingdom.

Khan committed suicide in 2013, by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in Mumbai.

In the second episode, Khan’s sister Karishma levelled sexual harassment allegations against filmmaker Sajid Khan.

Jiah joined the list of six other women in showbiz and entertainment journalism who have accused the director in the wake of MeToo movement.

Jiah featured in the multi-starrer comedy ‘Housefull’ which also included A-listers like Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Ritesh Deshmukh, Arjun Rampal, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Randhir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Malaika Arora.

A video from ‘Death In Bollywood’ shows Karishma stating, “It was rehearsal, she was reading the scripts and he asked her to take off her top and her bra. She didn’t know what to do, she said ‘the filming hasn’t even begun yet and this is happening.’ She came home and cried.”

“She said, ‘I have a contract, and if I leave, he’ll sue me and slander my name and if I stay then I’ll be sexually harassed, it is a lose lose situation.’ So, she did do the film.”

She further shared her own ordeal when Sajid made sexual advances at her and Jiah stood up in defence.

She said, “I remember going to Sajid Khan’s house with my big sister and I remember being around the kitchen table, must’ve been like 16 at this stage. I was just wearing a strappy top and was leaned at the table and he was sort of staring and said ‘Oh she wants sex’. My sister Jiah immediately jumped to my defence and said ‘No what are you talking about’, and he said, ‘Look at the way she’s sitting’.

“My sister said, ‘No she’s innocent, she’s young, she doesn’t know what she wants.’ And then we left shortly after that.”

During a press conference Jiah had jokingly said, “Can I say bad things about you Sajid, he’s the worst director I’ve ever worked with, made my life completely hell.”

Back in 2018, multiple women had come out to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan, following which he stepped down as director of "Housefull 4", which released last year.