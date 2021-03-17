'He almost killed me': Deepika's makeup artist accused of physical abuse by Shraddha Kapoor's makeup artist

Celebrity makeup artist Florian Hurel has been in the spotlight recently, for working with Bollywood’s leading ladies such as Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and his frequent muse, Sara Ali Khan.
However, Hurel is now facing shocking allegations made by actress Shraddha Kapoor’s makeup artist Hiyavi Saigal.
Saigal who was working under Hurel who was her boss once upon a time also dated him for a brief period.
She recently conducted a Q&A session with her followers on Instagram where one user asked her about the physical abuse she endured after moving in with Hurel and getting engaged.
Sharing screenshots of their chats, Saigal wrote, “Florian broke me down to a point where I didn’t recognise myself. It started with trying to control each part of my life – work, friendships, my schedule and when I rebelled a bit it would turn into violence. He slowly and very charmingly sucked me in and I called it love. It started with a push, then a slap increased with time. It was broken bones, bruises all over and he would put me in the tub every time and break down. It would feel like my fault. I started drinking to feel numb with just cause more violence cause I started talking and fighting back.”
“Nobody believed me because narcissists are charming. I didn’t press charges because I was emotionally weak. He took me from me and he took my dog and my money. If anyone is going through please reach out or call the police. He almost killed me and I am glad to be alive," she added.
Ever since the allegations have gone viral, Saigal has made her Instagram account private. Meanwhile, Hurel is yet to respond to the accusations made against him.
Florian married playback singer Rina Charaniya in 2020.
