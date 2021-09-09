Bombay HC dismisses Kangana Ranaut's plea to quash proceedings in Javed Akhtar's defamation suit

In a setback for controversial actor Kangana Ranaut, the Bombay High Court bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by her, challenging the criminal defamation proceedings issued against her by a magistrate court in Andheri after a suit was filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The grounds on which the bench dismissed the plea are yet to be known as the copy of the order is yet to be made available.

The bench had heard the submissions put forth by Ranaut through her counsel Rizwan Siddiqui and Akhtar through his advocate Jay Bharadwaj.

Notably, Akhtar has sued Ranaut for allegedly calling him a "member of the suicide gang" and dragging his name in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He had filed a defamation suit against her before the Andheri magistrate, who after scutinising the material on record issued criminal proceedings against her.

Accordingly, Ranaut had challenged the proceedings before Justice Mohite-Dere, claiming that the law wasn’t followed in the matter.

Siddiqui said, "The magistrate erred in considering the statements of witnesses recorded by the police. Instead, the Magistrate should have had recorded the statements and not the police."

“Neither the Magistrate nor the police recorded the statements of my witnesses. So, I can say it is a one-sided enquiry,” he added.

The submissions were, however, vehemently opposed by Akhtar through advocate Bharadwaj. He said, "It is incorrect to say that the police didn't record statements of all the witnesses. The Juhu Police had in fact summoned all the persons concerned in the case."

"Even she (Kangana) was summoned but to the reasons best known to her she didn't appear before the police," Bharadwaj said.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Shabana Azmi defends Javed Akhtar after he’s trolled for making fun of Shashi Tharoor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:42 AM IST