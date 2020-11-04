HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking CBI-monitored probe in Disha Salian's death

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned its hearing of a petition filed by an advocate seeking a CBI-monitored probe in the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

A bench of Justices Kamalkishor Tated and Girish Kulkarni ordered advocate Puneet Dhanda and his counsel Vineet Dhanda to serve a copy of their petition to the Maharashtra government so that the state could clarify its stand on the matter.

In his plea, Dhanda has claimed that the Mumbai Police did not do its job properly in respect of the mysterious death of Salian, who died after falling from her residential building in Malad.

According to Dhanda, there is a need to have a thorough probe into her death and also that of late actor Rajput, who too died in mysterious circumstances on June 14, six days after Salian.

The bench having noted that the state wasn't served the copy of their petition, ordered Dhanda to handover a copy to the government counsel, so as to enable him to make submissions.

The judges, accordingly adjourned the hearing beyond Diwali vacations.