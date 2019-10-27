Hazel Keech reveals she wore a top borrowed from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira for Ambani’s Diwali party

Yes, Remember the top Yuvraj Singh’s wife Hazel Keech wore to the Ambani Diwali bash? Well, that top was ‘loaned’ to her by Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan.
Hazel Keech took to her Instagram to reveal the unbelievable detail about her Diwali outfit. She spoke about a glitch that happened when she forgot her choli at home. She wore a blue sharara and a golden net dupatta. She was seen sporting a black single shoulder crop top as a choli. Well, that’s the top Ira Khan has loaned her.
When Hazel Keech forgot to carry her choli for the Diwali party outfit, Ira Khan being the best friend every girl needs, came to her rescue.
Hazel wrote in an Instagram post, “What is friendship? Friendship is when carry your clothes to a shoot and you’re getting ready for a Diwali party but you forget your kurta at home…… so your friend loans her top! Thank you for your top @khan.ira you were my live saver! (And what a compliment/body-loving moment that I fit into your top).”
She also gave picture credits to husband Yuvraj Singh.
The Ambani’s had hosted a Diwali bash for the Mumbai Indian cricketers at the Jio World Cente in Mumbai.
Hardik Pandya, Rahul Sharma and Zaheer Khan were the few others who attended the party.
Well, this new BFFs are not new. Ira Khan and Hazel Keech are working on Ira’s play Medea. The play is helmed by Ira Khan and Hazel Keech is playing the main lead in the play.
Ira had taken to her Instagram in September to share the news of their collaboration. Ira posted a cheeky picture of her on one knee infront of Hazeel. She joked about proposing Hazel and she said a yes.
The play is scheduled to premiere in December this year.
