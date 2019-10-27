Hazel Keech reveals she wore a top borrowed from Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira for Ambani’s Diwali party

Hazel Keech took to her Instagram to reveal the unbelievable detail about her Diwali outfit. She spoke about a glitch that happened when she forgot her choli at home. She wore a blue sharara and a golden net dupatta. She was seen sporting a black single shoulder crop top as a choli. Well, that’s the top Ira Khan has loaned her.

When Hazel Keech forgot to carry her choli for the Diwali party outfit, Ira Khan being the best friend every girl needs, came to her rescue.

Hazel wrote in an Instagram post, “What is friendship? Friendship is when carry your clothes to a shoot and you’re getting ready for a Diwali party but you forget your kurta at home…… so your friend loans her top! Thank you for your top @khan.ira you were my live saver! (And what a compliment/body-loving moment that I fit into your top).”

She also gave picture credits to husband Yuvraj Singh.