e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:35 PM IST

'Hawa khaiye aap': Sonakshi Sinha gives epic reply to fan asking for weight loss tips

On her day off from the shoot, the 'Dabangg' actor took time to have a short chit-chat session with her fans on Instagram.
FPJ Web Desk
'Hawa khaiye aap': Sonakshi Sinha gives epic reply to fan asking for weight loss tips

'Hawa khaiye aap': Sonakshi Sinha gives epic reply to fan asking for weight loss tips

Advertisement

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently shooting for her film 'Kakuda', hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session for fans on Wednesday, where she replied to some of the questions.

On her day off from the shoot, the 'Dabangg' actor took time to have a short chit-chat session with her fans on Instagram.

One of her IG followers asked her to give tips on what to eat to lose weight.

Quick to reply, Sonakshi hopped on to her Instagram stories and shared a video message saying, "Hawa khaiye ap! Hmmmm." (Translation: Eat air).

ALSO READ

Sonakshi Sinha to trolls: I will continue to keep it 'asli'

For the unversed, Sonakshi is one of the Bollywood actors who has inspired her fans with her fitness journey. According to her earlier interviews, before making her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg' alongside superstar Salman Khan, she had to lose nearly 30 kgs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, 'Kakuda'. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in lead roles.

Sonakshi was last seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt. The film had an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya?': Parineeti Chopra asks actor to 'please confirm' after fan's query on...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 06:35 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal