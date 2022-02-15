'Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world', says Dia Mirza on first wedding anniversary

2021 was a landmark year for actor, producer, and climate champion Dia Mirza who not only got married to entrepreneur Vaibhav Rekhi but also gave birth to her son Avyaan.

On the first anniversary of their wedding, the blissfully happy Dia looks back at the year gone by and says, "It seems like just yesterday when Vaibhav and I were getting married in the presence of all our loved ones. Time has flown by and this year has been one of the immense blessings and beautiful life lessons. The health complications Avyaan and I faced reminded me of how loved I am and how blessed to be surrounded by so many people who wish us well. I feel immensely lucky to not just have found love but also the friendship and trust of our daughter Samaira. There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of my dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered."

About Avyaan, says Dia, "He has been my biggest teacher. The resilence with which he triumphed over the challenges of premature birth and his joy in the smallest of things, have taught me so much. He is so mindful and unconditionally loving and nothing gives me more happiness than to watch him flower into a beautiful being."

Speaking about her soulmate Vaibhav, Dia shares, "Marriage is about balance, harmony, and communication. Right from the first moment that I met Vaibhav, there was a deep connection and trust between us and everything that followed was simple, easy and effortless. I truly feel at home with him because he sees me as I am and has no desire to alter me. The same goes for me. We are partners in the true sense of the word and celebrating the ordinary and the special moments together is immensely fulfilling. Having Vaibhav as a co-traveler has expanded my world, both within and without."

Dia has also been working on new projects, lending her voice to multiple causes, and actively working as the UN Goodwill Ambassador and United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals to expand the conversation around climate change. She says, "This year was eventful also because as a mother, I felt driven to invest in sustainable businesses. I truly feel more committed to doing all I can to make this planet healthier for my son, daughter, and the generation that will still be here long after we are gone."

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:36 AM IST