'Haven’t seen my father since 3 weeks': Salman Khan shares his lockdown experience at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, who departed from the city to celebrate nephew Ahil Sharma’s birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with certain family members, shared his lockdown experience after being stuck there for three weeks.
In a video featuring his brother Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan, the Dabangg actor revealed he hasn’t seen his father Salim Khan for three weeks. Captioned as “Be Home n Be Safe”, Khan says, "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck." He asks Nirvan, "How long has it been since you saw your father?" Nirvan says, "It must have been three weeks." Salman adds, "I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home."
Salman then tells Nirvan, "You remember the film dialogue, 'the one who got scared, died (‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’).' It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Please don't be brave in this situation."
Nirvan adds, "I think it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends."
Salman concurs with Nirvan and concludes the video by saying, "The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story, 'we’re all terrified'."
On work front, despite shoot being stalled owing to the pan-India lockdown, Salman has deposited money into the bank accounts of the crew of his forthcoming movie "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai".
Money has been deposited into the accounts of all workers who were supposed to be part of the unit between March 26 and April 2.
Confirming the news, makeup artist Subhash Kapoor told news portal Spotboye: "What a great thing to do. I thank Salman sir from the bottom of my heart. Times are so tough."
Salman's gesture follows his decision to extend help to 25,000-odd daily wage workers of the film industry whose lives have been affected by the lockdown.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)