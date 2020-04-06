'Haven’t seen my father since 3 weeks': Salman Khan shares his lockdown experience at Panvel farmhouse

Salman Khan, who departed from the city to celebrate nephew Ahil Sharma’s birthday at his Panvel farmhouse with certain family members, shared his lockdown experience after being stuck there for three weeks.

In a video featuring his brother Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan, the Dabangg actor revealed he hasn’t seen his father Salim Khan for three weeks. Captioned as “Be Home n Be Safe”, Khan says, "We came here for a few days and now we're stuck." He asks Nirvan, "How long has it been since you saw your father?" Nirvan says, "It must have been three weeks." Salman adds, "I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home."

Salman then tells Nirvan, "You remember the film dialogue, 'the one who got scared, died (‘Jo Dar Gaya Woh Mar Gaya’).' It does not apply here in this situation. We are terrified and bravely, we admit that. Please don't be brave in this situation."

Nirvan adds, "I think it's better for everyone to stay home, avoid contact and I think the longer we stay indoors the faster this ends."

Salman concurs with Nirvan and concludes the video by saying, "The one who got afraid saved himself and lives of others around him. Moral of the story, 'we’re all terrified'."