'Haven’t received the so-called wedding invitation': Aditya Narayan on Neha Kakkar's 'marriage' with Rohanpreet Singh

Singer Neha Kakkar, who's been making headlines for her loved-up posts with beau Rohanpreet Singh, is reportedly getting married in October.

While earlier rumours have suggested that the two plan to get married on October 21, fans have been speculating if it is all a publicity stunt for their upcoming song - 'Nehu Da Vyah'.

Amid this, Neha Kakkar's friend and host of 'Indian Idol 11', Aditya Narayan has added fuel to the fire by admitting that he's not 'received the so-called wedding invitation'.

Calling Neha a 'giddy-headed teenager' for marrying someone she met a month ago, Aditya told BollywoodHungama, "Is she really getting married? I haven’t received the so-called wedding invitation. It’s all very strange because she met this guy for the first time when they shot a video together a few weeks ago. Is it possible for someone to meet and marry in a month? Neha is no giddy headed teenager. "