‘Haven’t had sex in 3 years’: Sofia Hayat on 'spiritual comparisons' with newlywed Sana Khan

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is back at headlining once again after she addressed the comparisons made between her and actress Sana Khan, who quit showbiz to embrace spirituality.
A month after announcing her departure from the entertainment industry, Khan on Sunday revealed she has tied the knot to Anas Sayed in an intimate ceremony. The couple got married on November 20.
Sofia had announced that she had become a nun back in 2016. However, a year later, Hayat married Romanian interior designer, Vlad Stanescu. The couple split in 2018 after Sofia accused Vlad of lying about several important things.
When Sofia was asked to comment on Sana’s life decisions, she told Spotboye, "I am fed up with my comparison to Sana Khan. What is wrong with some people. They think spirituality is all about what dress you wear! When I was a nun, I did not have sex for 18 months.”
“Now, I do not wear my nun's outfit every day...does not make me less spiritual. I am more spiritual in my nudity than fully dressed, low-minded, and low vibrational people, do not understand this. I have not had sex in 3 years. I am still Mother Sofia and still spiritual,” she added.
Meanwhile, Khan, after making her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005, she went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.
She also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".
Last year, "Dangal" actress Zara Wasim made headlines when she announced she was quitting the entertainment industry in a similar manner.
