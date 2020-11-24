‘Haven’t had sex in 3 years’: Sofia Hayat on 'spiritual comparisons' with newlywed Sana Khan

“Now, I do not wear my nun's outfit every day...does not make me less spiritual. I am more spiritual in my nudity than fully dressed, low-minded, and low vibrational people, do not understand this. I have not had sex in 3 years. I am still Mother Sofia and still spiritual,” she added.

Meanwhile, Khan, after making her debut in Bollywood with "Yehi Hai High Society" in 2005, she went on to star in movies like "Halla Bol", "Jai Ho", "Wajah Tum Ho" and "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha". Sana has worked in a handful of Tamil and Telugu films, too.

She also participated in reality shows such as "Bigg Boss" (season six) and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6".

Last year, "Dangal" actress Zara Wasim made headlines when she announced she was quitting the entertainment industry in a similar manner.