'Haven't asked my parents for help in three years': Alaya F opens up about her tough days

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress, Alaya F has made her lockdown worthy by exploring herself more on her social media handle. Alaya doesn’t give up to lose hope in any sense. The actress knows where to invest her time in. An artist in a true sense, she used her social media to keep herself interacting with fans.

Sharing about the tough days she spent in the last two years she says, “It was mentally taxing for me to be away from the public eye for so long. I also had staff salaries to pay. I kept wondering that I’ll have to go back and ask my parents for their help and I hadn’t done that in three years”. The lockdown was truly an exam for her to manage the things she has got on her plate.

The actress handled her way out from the lockdown in her way and found a way to get over it. Alaya took this time to work on her social media handle to stay in touch with her fans. Instead of getting stressed about the situation she channelizes her energy in making her every minute productive. She says “After a point of time, I realized I can be super stressed and anxious about it or use this time as a blessing and work on myself. So, I invested my time and energy into social media and it became my way to remain visible”.

She made amazing artworks that speak her mind, she explored things related to make-up, she expertized her Yoga and dance routines. The actress has done it all to make her social media identity impressive during the lockdown. She adds, “During the Lockdown, social media was the biggest blessing for me. It paved the way for all the brands I endorse now. I found my social media Identity and it added so much to the actor in me”.

Alaya F has been praised by the audience for her performance in her debut film 'Jawaani Jaaneman', starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The actress's upcoming project lists 'U Turn' and 'Freddy' in the coming year along with a project with Anurag Kashyap.

