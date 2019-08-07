Have you seen these pictures of Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and others?

Bollywood celebrities were seen flocking at the Mumbai Airport as they headed for their work commitments. Amid all the chaos, the paparazzi made sure to deliver a glimpse of them.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport by the shutterbugs. He was all smiles to lenses in black casual attire. Dharma head honcho Karan Johar was also snapped in a stylish avatar at Mumbai Airport. They both flew to Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019.

Arjun Kapoor also flew to Australia with his lady love Malaika Arora to attend the IIFM 2019. Varun Dhawan who will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 was clicked by media at the airport earlier yesterday.

Kareena Kapoor who quite often snapped by paparazzi at the International airport was again seen while she was returning Mumbai from London for her shoot on the sets of Dance India Dance.

Bhumi Pednekar was clicked by paps as she arrived at Yazu Mumbai in Andheri.