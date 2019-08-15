Have you seen these pictures of John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vidya Balan?

This Independence week Bollywood is delivering two large scale commercial films- Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Mangal’ and second is John Abrahams ‘Batla House’. Makers of respective movies arranged a special screening of the movies. Vidya Balan was spotted at this special screening of Mission Mangal in a black elegant saree. Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham were snapped at Batla House screening.

Actress Sanjana Sanghi who made it to silver screen from movies like Rockstar, Hindi Medium was spotted at the Olive Bar and Kitchen in Bandra. Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor was clicked by paps outside the gym in the morning.

Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kiran Rao and Ayan Mukerji spotted at the Karan Johar’s residence.

Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor and Sacred Games fame Kubra Sait snapped at family friend’s wedding in Bali.