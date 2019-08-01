Bollywood

Have you seen these pictures of Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra and other B-town celebs?

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday. She arranged a grand party in the city yesterday.

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani celebrated her 27th birthday. She arranged a grand party in the city yesterday. The diva was all dressed in white ensemble with gold and white fanny pack. Many Bollywood celebrities showed up at the party. Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhora, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Sidharth Malhotra, Athiya Shetty were some faces clicked by paps.

Singer Hari Haran and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor were spotted with their respective wives at Hakkasan in Bandra. Actress Mandana Karimi was also present at the same restaurant. Singer Kanika Kapoor was spotted at Bastian eatery in Bandra.

Tushar Kapoor snapped by media in Bandra.

Singer Hari Haran and celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor were spotted with their respective wives at Hakkasan in Bandra.
Singer Kanika Kapoor was spotted at Bastian eatery in Bandra.
Tushar Kapoor spotted in Bandra.
Parineeti chopra all smiles to paps at airport today.
Amir khan spotted at Mumbai airport
Jacqueline Fernandez spotted at dubbing studio in Bandra
Actress Mandana Karimi was also present at the same restaurant.
Arjun Kapoor with Sister Khushi kapoor at airport
Sanjay kapoor at airport today
Faraj Khan snapped in the city.
Vidya balan spotted at Sequel in Bandra
Shaddha Kapoor snapped in the city
