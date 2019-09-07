Bollywood

Updated on

Have you seen these pics of Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora and other B-town celebs?

By FPJ Web Desk

Akshay Kumar who will be celebrating his 52nd birthday with his daughter Nitara and wife Twinkle Khanna has left for London earlier this morning.

Akshay Kumar who will be celebrating his 52nd birthday with his daughter Nitara and wife Twinkle Khanna has left for London earlier this morning. Paparazzi snapped Akshay and family at the Mumbai International airport. Bharat’ actress Katrina Kaif clicked by paps at the airport.

Newly become parents Arjun Rampal spotted with girlfriend Gabriella at Pali Bhavan in Bandra. Also Malaika Arora was joined by sister Amrita Arora and her gang at Pali Bhavan.

Sunny Leone who is often clicked with her kids also spotted today at play school in Juhu.

Actress Kim Sharma Spotted in the city after gym. Also Kunal Kemmu spotted as he arrived at the gym.

Bharat’ actress Katrina Kaif clicked by paps at the airport.
Malaika Arora was joined by sister Amrita Arora and her gang at Pali Bhavan.
Newly become parents Arjun Rampal spotted with girlfriend Gabriella at Pali Bhavan in Bandra.
Sunny Leone who is often clicked with her kids also spotted today at play school in Juhu.
Kunal Kemmu spotted as he arrived at the gym.
Actress Kim Sharma Spotted in the city after gym.
Photos by Viral Bhayani

