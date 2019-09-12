Have to make India number 1 in cleanliness: Varun Dhawan to PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the team of "Coolie No. 1" for opting for a plastic-free environment on the sets, actor Varun Dhawan thanked him for his words and said that India needs to be number one in cleanliness.

Varun replied to Modi in Hindi: "Thank you Prime Minister. The education on cleanliness starts from home and I believe that the way you started the Swachta Abhiyaan in that every Indian should contribute. It is our resolve to make India number 1 according to cleanliness."

"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great initiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia," Varun had tweeted on September 1.

Replying to his tweet on Thursday, Modi said: "Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single use plastic."