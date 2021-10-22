e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

TMC MP Sushmita Dev attacked in Tripura, party blames BJPFire breaks out in a high-rise building in Mumbai. Eight fire tenders rushed to the spot15,786 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:24 PM IST

'Have taken screenshot': KBC 13's second crorepati Sahil Ahirwar to frame Taapsee Pannu's tweet for him

Sahil added that he is ‘waiting for her to call’ him so that they can have her favorite Chole Bhature together
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Sahil Ahirwar, the second crorepati of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13', who is also a fan of Taapsee Pannu, has said that he will frame the tweet by the actress for him.

In an interview with India Today, Sahil said that he has taken a screenshot of Taapsee's tweet. He added that he is ‘waiting for her to call’ him so that they can have her favorite Chole Bhature together.

19-year-old student Sahil hails from Chattarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Currently, he lives in Sagar, as he is pursuing his graduation from Sagar University. He aspires to be an IAS officer and is preparing for the UPSC exam.

For those unversed, during the episode, Sahil had revealed that his favourite actress is Taapsee. Since 'KBC' host Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Taapsee in films like 'Pink' and 'Badla', Sahil asked him multiple questions about her, including what her favourite dish is.

ALSO READ

KBC 13: Can you answer this Rs 7 crore question on birds that made 19-yr-old Sahil Ahirwar quit...

Interestingly, he even got a reply from the actress on Twitter.

Re-tweeting a video, Taapsee had tweeted, "Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad."

Meanwhile on professional front, Taapsee Pannu has made a splash on OTT with her recent release titled 'Rashmi Rocket', the ripples of which are being felt. The film hailed as an agent of change in the mainstream Hindi cinema, tells the story of a national level athlete who finds herself drowning in public ire and social stigma after she's ousted from the national team following the unfair practice of gender test.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

'I don't know how to fill cheques': On 'KBC 13', Sonu Nigam says his earned money still goes to his...
Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal