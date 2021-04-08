'Have some shame': Netizens blast paparazzi for asking pregnant Geeta Basra to remove her mask

Last month, actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced they are expecting their second child.

Basra was recently spotted in Mumbai visiting her clinic for a routine check. The paparazzi stationed outside were seen photographing her as she stepped out of her car.

Now, in a video shared on social media, the shutterbugs can be seen asking Basra to pull down her mask. Netizens have slammed the photographers for asking a pregnant woman to go against COVID-19 norms even as cases continue to surge in the city.

One user wrote, “Why. Don’t remove mask for these stupid camera people. Cases are rising but all they care is mask nikalke.”

“People who ask for removal of mask should be fined... she is pregnant and vulnerable to infection,” added another.

Another commented, “Don't you media people have any common sense that you ask a pregnant woman to remove mask. Have some shame. Covidiots.”