'Have some shame': Netizens blast paparazzi for asking pregnant Geeta Basra to remove her mask

Last month, actor Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh announced they are expecting their second child.
Basra was recently spotted in Mumbai visiting her clinic for a routine check. The paparazzi stationed outside were seen photographing her as she stepped out of her car.
Now, in a video shared on social media, the shutterbugs can be seen asking Basra to pull down her mask. Netizens have slammed the photographers for asking a pregnant woman to go against COVID-19 norms even as cases continue to surge in the city.
One user wrote, “Why. Don’t remove mask for these stupid camera people. Cases are rising but all they care is mask nikalke.”
“People who ask for removal of mask should be fined... she is pregnant and vulnerable to infection,” added another.
Another commented, “Don't you media people have any common sense that you ask a pregnant woman to remove mask. Have some shame. Covidiots.”
After three days of mild relief, Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra scaled a new peak nearing 60,000, deaths touched a new high, Mumbai Metropolitan Region tally crossed a million-mark, while the state notched half-million active cases in the current second-wave of the virus, health officials said on Wednesday.
In March, the 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha.
The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: "soon to be big sister."
"Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture.
The actor, best known for featuring in "The Train" co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.
Geeta made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dil Diya Hai' in 2006. She has been part of films such as 'Second Hand Husband' and 'Zila Ghaziabad'.
In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film "Dikkiloona". He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy "Friendship".