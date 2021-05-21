'Have some shame': Ankita Lokhande faces backlash for celebrating Mahesh Shetty's birthday amid lockdown

Television actress Ankita Lokhande, on Friday, arrived at her 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Mahesh Shetty's Mumbai residence to celebrate his birthday.
She was spotted by the paparazzi outside Mahesh's house in Juhu, with her mother and beau Vicky Jain.
In the videos shared by Ankita on Instagram, the group is seen cutting a cake and wishing Mahesh.
The 'Manikarnika' actress came under fire on social media after she shared pictures and videos from the birthday celebrations on Instagram.
She has been called out for violating the lockdown restrictions amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in the country.
A user wrote: "Bloody ppl....why you need hugs in this time of #covid_19 pandemic... this is how u showcase your maturity and social responsibility? Waise to badi badi baatein (bakwaas) karte hain aur reality yeh hai... shame on you all."
Another commented, "@lokhandeankita so no social distancing? Hugs and all allowed even for a few seconds without mask? Now what to say, celebrities after all, you will have your own logic."
"Log nai sudher ne wale abi bhi birthday celebrations important hai," read a comment.
A user wrote, "In logon ko bilkul sharm nhi hai...covid itna bd rha hai aur inko b'day celebrate krne hain..@lokhandeankita inki parties aur celebration hi khtm nhi hote."
