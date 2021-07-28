'Have not reached his status, but I'm on my way': Arbaaz Khan on comparisons with brother Salman

Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan recently opened up about his career and constant comparisons with his brother, superstar Salman Khan.

Arbaaz and Salman, the sons of screenwriter Salim Khan, have another brother, Sohail, and two sisters, Arpita and Alvira.

In one of his recent interviews, Arbaaz also talked about the 'cons' of being in the shadow of someone like Salman.

Arbaaz told Pinkvillla, that there aren't any disadvantages to being a brother to a star like Salman.

He went on to add that he has had his own share of ups and downs, and while he may not be a big star like Salman and may not enjoy the popularity like his brother, he is enjoying what he is doing professionally.